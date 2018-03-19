N13.3m allowance: Senators have turned NASS to marketplace —MASSOB

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—MOVEMENT for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, reacted to the revelation that each Nigerian senator collects N13.3 million monthly as upkeep allowance, liking the parliamentarians to market men and women who only use the National Assembly as a marketplace for making billions of naira profit, without investing in the system.

MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement, said majority of national assembly members had become so insensitive in their dealings with their constituencies, regretting that it is only in Nigeria that a senator would openly, without shame, donate a gas cooker with frying pan, or grinding machines and other materials unbefitting of a country’s senator, to few people in his senatorial zone as empowerment project.

According to Madu, Nigerian parliamentarians lack innovation for uplifting the backwardness of the poor, including the inequality in educational system in Nigeria, where southern students need to score above northerners in Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, and common entrance examinations cut off-marks to be admitted in schools.

He said: “They (senators) have never deliberated on means to improve the technological and economical lives of the people of this country through a rigorous and compulsory educational empowerment of the citizens. “They are only interested in making monetary profit without investing in the business itself. A business man or woman who earns more than thirteen million naira monthly without a legitimate production and service is a criminal.”