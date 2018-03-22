‘N10.3bn allocated for emergency needs from Jan 2017 to date’

Abuja—The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, said yesterday that about N10.322billion was allocated to emergency needs by the Federal Government from January 2017 to date.

Maihaja, who made the clarifications at a public hearing by the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness on alleged violation of public trust in NEMA said he could only account for NEMA activities from April 2017 when he took over to date.

According to him, contrary to allegations, NEMA cannot award any procurement contract worth more than N300 million.

He insisted that he has acted in good faith and with respect for accountability and transparency since he became DG in April 2017.

He said: “We insist that due process be followed on procurement since my assumption of duties in April 2017 because different methods were used before then with serious resistance from within and outside. In fact, BPP’s approval was also got before procurements.

“Today, NEMA is one of the most investigated agencies but due process was followed in our procurements.”

“On the 10,000 metric tons of rice, we complied with the Procurement Act, the agency sought Presidential approval for the procurement 10,000 metric tons of rice at N3.1b for emergency purposes in the Northeast.

“The approval was signed by the Vice President in a letter by the Deputy Chief of Staff. The contract was awarded to two companies as well as logistics companies for delivery. The contractors don’t get paid until deliveries are confirmed by the recipient agencies.