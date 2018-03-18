Breaking News
N-Power: Drama in Ekiti as pro-Buhari, Fayose’s rallies shut down state capital

The July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State took an interesting dimension as beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power scheme yesterday campaigned for the Deputy Governor Olusola Kolapo Eleka.

The governor had, some months ago, promised many of the N-Power beneficiaries in the state permanent jobs and they anxiously expect   fullfilment of it.

Two factions of the N-Power beneficiaries, those for President Muhammadu Buhari and others for Governor Ayodele Fayose and his deputy, Olusola,  held  campaign rallies  in support of their respective benefactors.

While those  for the All Progressives Congress (APC)  campaigned for  Buhari and showed appreciation in the rally held in Ado Ekiti, many of their colleagues also displayed placards with inscriptions such as : “ ‘Fayose leads, we follow, ‘Olusola Eleka for governor, 2018’ , ‘Support continuity agenda’and ‘Fayose leads, we follow’, among others.

The drama began as early as 8:30am when beneficiaries of the N-Power, numbering  over 3,000, gathered in front of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, along Adebayo Road, for the pro- Buhari and pro-Fayose rallies.

The development almost resulted in a clash between the two groups  but security men on ground were on top of their game as they ensured there was no rancour.


