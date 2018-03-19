Murder of Army Commandant: Court fixes trial for April 20

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—SIX accused persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of Colonel Anthony Ekok Okeyin (52), an Army Commandant in Army Secondary school, Ibadan again, appeared before an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan.

The accused, Agada Solomon Emmanuel, Taiwo Adeniyi, Bibisoye Kehinde, Ewere Andrew, Udobata Orusa-Uzie, and Ephraim Obi have been standing trial for the murder of the army officer in the school premises since their arrest and arraignment before Justice Segun Olagunju of an Oyo High Court.

Colonel Okeyin was killed on December 12, 2016, allegedly by the accused around 6 pm on the fateful day.

The pleas of the accused persons were not taken while their trial has been adjourned to April 20, 2018.

According to the charge sheet marked I/87c/2017, the defendants were arraigned on April 28, 2017, on a five-count charge of murder and armed robbery.

The defendants in the murder case include Agada Solomon Emmanuel, Taiwo Adeniyi, Bibisoye Kehinde, Ewere Andrew, Udobata Orusa-Uzie, and Ephraim Obi.

The defendants allegedly committed the offence at 6.15 a.m on December 12, 2016 at Commandant Quarters of the Nigeria Army Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan.