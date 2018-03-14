Breaking: Moscow says will retaliate soon to Britain’s expulsion of diplomats

Moscow on Wednesday called Britain’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy a sign that London was choosing confrontation with Russia, adding that retaliation would follow shortly.



“The British government made a choice for confrontation with Russia,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. “Our response measures will not be tardy.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level contacts including for the World Cup, saying her government found Moscow “culpable” of a nerve agent attack on a former spy.

May said she would be pushing for a “robust international response” when the UN Security Council meets later Wednesday in New York to discuss the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement and its London embassy warned that May’s response was “totally unacceptable and shortsighted”.

May told parliament that Russia had failed to respond to her demand for an explanation on how a Soviet-designed chemical, Novichok, was used in the English city of Salisbury.