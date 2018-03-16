Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe “has moved on” after Mugabe’s televised challenge

Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday said Zimbabwe “has moved on’’ when responding to claims by former President Robert Mugabe that his ascendancy to power is illegal.

Speaking for the first time in a television interview on Thursday night since his resignation in November 2017, Mugabe said Mnangagwa came to power via a coup and that he was willing to discuss with him to resolve the matter.

“I don’t hate Emmerson. I brought him into government. I would want to work with him but he must be proper,” Mugabe said in the interview aired by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“And if it is to correct that illegality that he would want me to discuss with him, I’m willing.

We must undo this disgrace which we have imposed on ourselves,” Mugabe said.

In response, Mnangagwa said Mugabe was free to express his opinion like any other citizen.

The president said in a statement that the government continued to honour its obligations towards the former president’s welfare and benefits.

Mugabe has previously said the state was not giving him his full benefits.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had moved on and was focusing on preparations for free and fair elections set for mid-year.

“This is a key step in the immense task at hand, which is to lift our people from the effects of years of severe economic regression and international isolation,” said Mnangagwa.

