MISAPPROPRIATED NSITF’s N30bn: NUPENG asks FG to prosecute culprits

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Precious Nicholas

Lagos—Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday pleaded by with Federal Government to bring to book those involved in alleged N30 billion financial misappropriation at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.

NUPENG President, Igwe Achese, at the end of the union’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, also informed that NUPENG’s National Delegates Conference, NDC, would hold on April 6, to elect a new set of officials to run the union for the next four years.

While urging President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate and swear-in a new board for the NSITF to check further financial mismanagement, he said it was regrettable that the government inaugurated board members to run other ministries and parastatals, but yet to inaugurate that of NSITF.

According to him: ‘’It is discrimination against Labour. A former NUPENG General Secretary and renowned activist, Chief Ovie Frank Kokori has been named chairman of NSITF board. We appeal to the President to swear-in the board to check further unethical practices.’’

On fuel crisis, Igwe urged the government to boost production capacity of local refineries to solve the issue of pesistent fuel scarcity.