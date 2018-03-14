Milk firm launches Nigeria’s first creamer

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Frieslandcampina Wamco, makers of Three Crowns Milk, has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of another variant of the product— Three Crowns Creamer— into the Nigerian market.

According to the company, the drive to produce a milk brand that is affordable to every Nigerian, taking into consideration the strains of economic pressure in the last few years, motivated the introduc-tion of the latest brand.

Speaking at the product launch in Lagos, Mr. Ben Langat, Managing Director, Frieslandcampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, reiterated the company’s commitment to continue to nourish Nigerians with quality and unrivaled nutrition.

He said Three Crowns had been at the forefront of nourishing and providing quality diary nutrition for mothers and their families.

His words: “Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family.

“The brand recognises that when mothers, socially believed to be our primary care takers, are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families.”

Also speaking, Omolara Banjoko, Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns, said the new product was very smooth and tasty, adding that “once you put a little drop into your cup of tea, you get a perfect white and a perfect taste.”