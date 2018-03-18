Military will soon rescue abducted schoolgirls – Minister

The 110 schoolgirls abducted in Dapchi by Boko Haram insurgents will soon regain their freedom as the military is closing in on them.

Defence minister Mansur Dan-Ali gave the assurance on Saturday during a television programme.

“It can be earlier; maybe a week, it can be two weeks, but we are on it, and I’m telling you with all sense of sincerity that we are closing in on them,” he told ChannelsTV.

The insurgents invaded the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, in Yobe State on February 19, and abducted the students.

The minister revealed that all necessary efforts were being made to ensure that the girls return safely as soon as possible.

“We have dispatched all the surveillance devices we have in terms of air, human resource, intelligence, and other forces that needed to be in place by all possible means and we have made sure that all that’s needed is being done to see that these girls are being found, wherever they are.”

Dan-Ali was also confident that the girls would return in the shortest time owing to the intelligence at the government’s disposal, though he cannot say the exact time when it would be.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said the life of every citizen matters to his administration.

He has visited Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi, Yobe State and held a meeting with parents and teachers.

The President also met with community leaders at Dapchi.

Buhari was received by the state governor, Mr Ibrahim Gaidam, and other top government officials.

He assured that the Federal Government will not rest until all the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls in the Boko Haram custody are released and reunited with their families.

