Messi hits 100 Champions League goals as Barcelona beat Chelsea 4:1

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal in the Champions League on Wednesday after hitting a brace for Barcelona against Chelsea as Barcelona reach quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona defeated Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, 4-1 on aggregate.

Messi, back in the side after attending the birth of his third child in Argentina at the weekend, reached the landmark with his second goal of the night after 62 minutes at Camp Nou.

He had already put Barcelona ahead after just three minutes, beating Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at his near post with Ousmane Dembele adding the second on 20 minutes after being set up by Messi.

Barcelona join Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Roma and Bayern Munich in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

The Argentinian follows Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo as only the second player in the competition’s history to reach the milestone.

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals but Messi is well clear of Raul Gonzalez (71), Ruud van Nistelrooy (56) and Karim Benzema (53), the next most prolific player not to have retired.

What is your take of the game ?