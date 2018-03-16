Man gets 1 month in prison for hurting 6-year old girl

Sokoto – A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday jailed one Bashar Musa for one month for hurting a six-year old girl.



Musa, 35, of Mana area, Sokoto, had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and causing hurt to one Saudatu Sani.

Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu, however, sentenced the accused to prison with an option of N3,000 fine.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Faruk Bala, had told the court that the convict intentionally threw hammer on the victim, leading to a serious injury on her.

He said the offence contravened the Penal Code. (NAN)