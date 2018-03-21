Mamador to reward consumers with N25m kitchen makeovers, items

By Gabriel Olawale

PZ Wilmar, maker of Mamador premium cooking oil has announced the launch of its national consumer promotion, tagged ‘Mamador Kitchen Makeover’ to reward loyal consumers across the country.

Speaking during the flag-off of promo that will lasted till June 30, 2018, Category Marketing Manager, Chioma Mbanugo said that the lucky consumers have the opportunity to win three Kitchen Makeovers and other great kitchen appliances as well as airtime worth over N25m.

Mbanugo disclosed that the brand has decided to focus on enhancing the cooking experience of its consumers

“To enter into the Mamador Kitchen Makeover promo, consumers are required to buy the Mamador 2.5L or 3.5L cooking oil specially marked with promotion message/label, which includes a scratch panel, following the instructions stated on the label. The consumers will accumulate Stars towards the Raffle draw some consumers will also win Instant Airtime.

Corroborating his view, Sales Director, PZ Wilmar, Ipsit Chakrabarti said that, in 2015 three brand new cars, millions of cash prizes and airtime worth millions were given away to lucky consumers across the nation, in the Mamador ‘Cook and Cruise Promo’. He said winners can redeem their prizes at designated locations closest them.