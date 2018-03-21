Lopsided appointments in security agencies cause of killings of Christians—Rights group

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—A human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety has attributed the incessant killings of Christians in the country to lopsided appointments into key positions of authority, particularly in the military, paramilitary and police formations.

The group stated that no fewer than 520 Christians had so far been massacred within 105 days and yet, no one had been arrested and charged for the killings.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra State, its spokesman, Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi stated that among the 28 military and para-military heads, including the Army, Police, DSS, FRSC, EFCC, NDLEA, Navy and Air Force, none is from the South East zone and majority are Muslims.

Intersociety further stated that out of 29 Assistant-Inspectors General of Police in the country, none is from the South East zone, while out of 37 commissioners of Police, only two who have less than a year to retire are from the South East zone, just as no South Easterner is heading any top military position in Army formations in even South East region.

The statement read: “The South East including its satellite extensions in South South and North Central also do not have a single serving zonal AIG out of the 12 serving AIGs there.

“In the Commissioners of Police, CPs, Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCPs, and Assistant Commissioners of Police,ACPs, ranks, the South East population is terminally diminishing with orchestrated plans or policy to eliminte the zone from the top command echelon of the force.

“It is also appalling that out of the country’s 37 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, serving CPs, only two are from the South East with their retirement barely one year ahead.

“It may most likely be correct to say that the sedentary semi pastoral and pastoral Igbo nation and their largely Christian faithful are at high risk of pogrom and religious cleansing in the country sooner or later.

“A clear case in point is the ongoing extermination of Christians and other non Muslim nationalities of Northern Nigeria, which have put estimated 30 million of them in disarray, forced over 1.5 million of them to flee and resulted in the death of over 20,000 others since 2009.”

According to him, “It is also strongly suspected that the Igbo satellite communities in Benue and Kogi states are at high risk of extermination and religious cleansing.

The on going butchery in Kogi state by Fulani herdsmen that started last Wednesday night resulted in the death of not less than 50 Christians and is a further attestation of the fact that the killings by Fulani herdsmen are far from rift over grazing rights or the so called Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ clashes”, the rights group chairman maintained.

His words, “We also rejected in totality the false labeling by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Government and its mainstream media apologists of the killings as “Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers clashes”.

He stated that, “the latest round of killings is a clear indication that the killings are purely ethno-religious intended and executed with state aiding adding that 520 christians have been killed since

last year December till date and perpetrators not arrested, tried and convicted.