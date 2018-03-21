LASCOPA, AAAN charge consumers on corporate, brand unfaithfulness

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Nigerian consumers have been urged by the Lagos State Consumers Protection Agency, LASCOPA and the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN not to allow themselves to be taken for granted any longer by brands and corporates organisations as they advised consumers to wake up to their rights.

The board Chairman of LASCOPA, Mrs. Funmi Falana, gave this advice during the Brand Journalists walk for consumers’ awareness campaign as part of activities marking the 2018 World Consumer Rights Day, themed Making digital marketplaces fairer. Speaking at LASCOPA headquarters where the journalists terminated their walk which they started from the Manufactures Association of Nigeria, MAN Building at Ikeja, Lagos, Falana, said consumer protection is paramount to the state government.

“Our business here is to protect the rights of consumers in the products and services they buy. We want to make sure that the standard of goods and services brought into this country or produced in this country is commensurate with the standard they can get all over the world.where anyone falls below the standard, the agency would not fail in prosecuting offenders”, she said.

Also speaking, Mr. Kayode Oluwasona, President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, said AAAN decided to be part of the walk because they believe in the cause the Brand Journalists were pushing.

Speaking further, the AAAN President noted that the walk was symbolic as he said; “I always say something. When you walk for consumers , you are saying a lot of things in communication. What you are saying is that you are standing with consumers. What you are saying is that you are sacrificing and supporting consumers. When we walk for the consumers, what we are saying is that we are supporting the consumers. We are standing by the consumers and we are sacrificing for the consumers”.