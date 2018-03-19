Land Use Charge: Real estate professionals laud 50% reduction by Lagos govt

…We’ll resist any attempt to disrupt peace in Lagos – Police

By Kingsley Adegboye & Evelyn Usman

lagos—The Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers NIESV, Mr. Olurogba Orinmalade, has Governor Ambode’s gesture in slashing the new

Land Use Charge for commercial properties by 50 per cent.

Lauding the state government at a stakeholders’ meeting held at The Protea Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, Orimalade described the Ambode led government as a listening government and pledged his institution’s support for the new law and all other progressive decisions of the government.

In his words, Orimalade said: “We are committed to work with the present Lagos state administration to make the new law succeed and we have already set up a technical committee to come up in 10 days, with direction, recommendation and position of the Institution on the law in order to collaborate with the government for a better society.

Arc. Ifeoma George, Vice President Nigeria Institute of Architects, NIA, said at the meeting that “This is a listening government and proposed that stakeholders should continue to be carried along in all government dealings, going forward.“

The commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, took the opportunity to further enumerate other reliefs entailed in the amended Land Use Charge Law. He emphasized that the state government was opened to further discussions on how to solve the challenges plaguing infrastructural financing and investments in Lagos State.

He also mentioned that there will be no penalty for late payment in this 2018 regime as earlier stipulated. Furthermore, the amended Land Use Charge Law is a property tax that consolidates the tenement rate, Neighbourhood Improvement rate, and Ground rent.

‘’Outside of the commercial properties, properties occupied by owners and third party used for commercial purposes will get a further 25% discount, while a wholly owner-occupied property will get an additional 15% discount as graciously pronounced by the government. In addition to these, all the other reliefs enumerated at the inception of the amended law remains valid.

‘’These include 40 per cent general relief across board, meaning that whatever is the value of the property, 40 per cent will be deducted and the charge will only be calculated on the remaining 60 per cent. For elder citizens above 70years old, there is an additional 10 per cent discount.

‘’For those living with any form of disability, there is also 10 per cent discount while properties that are 25 years old and above will also enjoy another 10 per cent discount. Above all, payments can be staggered across the year to soothe the economic convenience of the payer’’, Ashade explained.

The Commissioner also emphasized that self-assessment of property will be encouraged to help individuals calculate their charges appropriately. They are allowed to use their independent estate valuers to assess their property and bring such discrepancies up to the government for reconciliation.

The state government, according to Mr. Ashade, is opened to discussions and ever willing and ready to dialogue on the Land Use Charge Law or any other government policy for that matter.

Everyone present at the meeting agreed and fully appreciated the unparalleled efforts of the state government in turning around the infrastructural fortunes of the state. They pledged their loyalty and support to the government’s efforts towards the Lagos Mega City Drive.

Also pledging their support, members of the Estate Agents Association present, said they were ready to partner with the state government in advising the landlords to speedily pay Land Use Charge.

Police warns against disrupting peace in Lagos

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Command yesterday, warned that it would resist any attempt by some groups to disrupt the peace in the state or infringe on Lagosians rights , through planned protest.

But the Lagos State Police Command stated that information at its disposal revealed that some groups which planned to stage another protest, threatened to block the Third Mainland bridge in the process.

The command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, read in part: “The Command wishes to warn those concerned that any attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause a breach of the peace or infringe on the rights of others to pursue their daily aspirations, would be met with stiff resistance.”

The police, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Chike Oti, said up till now, those behind the planned protest were yet to apply for necessary permit, and that it was in their interest to follow the rule of law to ventilate whatever grievances they have with government.

According to the statement, Oti said: “The attention of Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds that a group of persons under the sponsorship of some mischief makers, and who are masquerading as civil rights activists, intends to block the Third Mainland Bridge and occupy some critical public infrastructures in Lagos to protest the increase in the Land Use Charge by the government of Lagos state.