Land Use Charge: Lagos announces downward review, introduces instalment payment

Following the controversies that had trailed the 2018 Land Use Charge, LUC, in Lagos, the State Government, Thursday, announced downward review of the tax on buildings annually and introduced installment payment for property owners in the state.

The state Government also disclosed that it had waived completely charges on late payment which were earlier enforced on property owners that failed to meet the set date by Government.

These were disclosed at an inter-ministerial press briefing led by Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem held at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The downward review by the State Government came barely two days after the Nigerian Bar Association, Joint Action Front, JAF and other concerned stakeholders stormed the streets, protesting against the new LUC in the state.