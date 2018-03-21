Land dispute: Court rules in favour of plaintiff

Justice Idris Kutigi of FCT High Court, Apo, on Wednesday ruled in favour of a plaintiff, Dr Martin Ejimofor, as the bonafide owner of Plot 4B, Byazhin Layout, Kubwa, Abuja.

Kutigi gave the ruling in the suit filed by Dr Ejimofor against Aba Yahaya and Moses Sunday.

Kutigi declared that the plaintiff was the bonafide allottee and owner of plot 4B, Byazhin Layout, Kubwa Abuja.

He also gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, by themselves or through their agents, servants or privies, from further trespassing on the plaintiff’s land.

He awarded cost assessed in the sum of N50,000 payable by defendants to the plaintiff.

The Plaintiff’s counsel, Mr Shuaibu Enejo, had approached the court with the claim that Ejimofor was the bonafide owner of plot 4B, Byazhin Layout, Kubwa, Abuja.

He requested an order of the Honourable Court directing the defendants to pay the sum of N5,000,000 (five million Naira) to the plaintiff for trespass.

The plaintiff also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further trespassing on plot 4B, Byazhin Layout, Kubwa, allocated to him.

The counsel to the defendants, Mr Peter Odoh, had argued putting forth to the court the offer letter given to the first defendant came before the Certificate of Occupancy (NAN)