Lagos refuse menace: Akiolu urges support for Visionscape

By Kingsley Adegboye

lagos—To get rid of refuse which has taken over the streets of Lagos metropolis, Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Rilwanu Akiolu, has called for support from Lagos residents to make Visionscape succeed in its responsibility to manage waste in the state.

The monarch, who made the call when management team of Visionscape led by its Managing Director, John Irvine, paid a courtesy visit to him in his palace, said everywhere in the world, there was problem of refuse, pointing out however, that the way to go about it was for everybody to support whatever arrangement is on ground to get rid of the situation.

“Everywhere in the world, the issue of refuse is a serious one. But with active support from all of us, the issue will become a thing of the past. No organisation can succeed without the support of the people. So, we need to support Visionscape to succeed.

The monarch acknowledged that Visionscape had a good reputation and an international pedigree, adding that though he was not an investor in the company, he decided to give it 100 percent support.

He said: “I appeal to them that understand that Visionscape is not taking their daily bread from them but to teach them better way manage waste in Lagos state:, he said.

Speaking earlier, John Irvine said they were in the palace to seek Oba’s blessing and wisdom concerning waste management in the state which is why the state government contracted the job to his company.