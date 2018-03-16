Lagos, Abuja Airports new terminals ready for use in June — Dunoma

Stories by Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has revealed that the new terminals under construction at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be completed by June. This is just as contracts have been awarded for the installation of CCTV at the airports.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma at the Gateway Forum of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, in Lagos. Dunoma attributed the delay in completing the new terminals to instability in the foreign exchange market which has made the value of the naira to dollar unstable. He added that since the contract is awarded in dollars, there has been several “variations of the contracts“ by the contractors which has led to delays. He, however, said the avio bridges of the new terminals are ready which indicate 80 per cent near completion.

He said : “If you have visited Abuja of late, you will discover that everything is near completion, even the avio bridges are there now. In fact, all that is left are the fittings and all those materials needed are on ground waiting to be fixed.”

Dunoma also observed that the terminals would have been completed and opened for use before now but because of some of these factors.

On the Port Harcourt International Airport new terminal, the FAAN MD said it would come on stream soon as the work was 80 per cent near completion stage.

Dunoma also used the occasion to reveal that FAAN has awarded two contracts both for Lagos and Abuja airports for the installation of Close Circuit Television, CCTV, to monitor movement of people and any unauthorised persons in and around the airside as one of the measures to nip in the bud the incidence of runway incursion and alleged poaching of aircraft. He said the project is at 70 per cent and 80 per cent completion stage.

According to him: “Passengers can sit down and watch what is happening on the airside and around them, this will help very much to monitor what is going on around the runway and airside.”

He further explained that aside the CCTV, there was also a mobile system attached with cameras that would also be deployed for same purpose especially for night use. According to him, the new technology can monitor or detect anything seven kilometers away.

“We’ll also install a mobile technology that can see up to seven kilometers. If you try to penetrate unlawfully, the surveillance system will detect it. By the time all the technologies are put in place, security will be water-tight.”

On drug trafficking at the airports, he said a sophisticated scanning machine that can also detect drugs and even the chemical name of anything, has been discovered “The machine can detect anything, it is currently being tested and awaiting certification for use in airports, we do not have it here but what we currently have can do both. We are going to acquire new technology,” he said.