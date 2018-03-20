Kogi places 5million Naira bounty on Omala killers

Kogi State Government has offered N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) as reward to any body who can volunteer information leading to the arrest of those who terrorised and killed people in Ojuwo Ajamàgbe and Agbenema in Dekina and Omala Local government areas of the state.

A statement signed by the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo said the government is immensely saddened by the attack yesterday afternoon on Agbenema, a peaceful community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State by mercenaries reportedly working for herdsmen in the area. The statement confirmed that a total of three persons were killed including Chief Musa Edibo, the Onu of Agbenema.

Fanwo further stated that other persons who were also injured are currently hospitalised and are responding to treatment.

“On a happier note and contrary to trending reports by all sections of the media, the wife of the murdered traditional chief was neither injured nor killed. Though advanced in age and battling age-related ailments, she interacted extensively with our officials who paid a condolence visit to the community today,” he stated.

He said Intelligence reports showed that the attackers at Agbenema on the afternoon of Monday, 19th March, 2018 appear to be the same group which attacked Ojuwo Ajamàgbe, near Oganenigu in Dekina local government area five days earlier.

” Kogi State Government and the security services are sparing neither expense nor effort to track down these murderers and ensure justice is served .

“We once again reiterate our total commitment as a government to the security of lives and properties in the State protection extends to all peaceful and law-abiding citizens and residents, irrespective of religion or tribe.

“The public is therefore urged to call or send messages in this regard to 0705 889 0048.” the statement read.