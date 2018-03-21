Kogi NMA suspends strike for a month

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Kogi State chapter, has suspended its 72 days old strike for one month.

The Chairman of Kogi NMA, who announced the suspension, said it was to honour their National President, Professor Mike Ogirima following his plea to enable further negotiation with the state government.

Doctors in the state had been on strike since January 7 over unpaid salaries, promotion, implementation of revised CONMESS and retirement of senior doctors yet to attain the statutory age of retirement, among others.

Speaking yesterday after the NMA’s emergency congress, Dr. Godwin said: “The Congress expects the state government to pay the arrears of salary owed doctors within the next one month and address other issues that resulted in the strike to avoid another round of strike.”

He directed all doctors working with state government to resume work tomorrow.