Kidnappers of Akwa Ibom pastor want N10m

Uyo—THE gunmen who kidnapped Pastor Mfon Akpan Udoneke, the Area Superintendent of Apostolic Church, Ikot-Akpa Idem, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, are reportedly demanding N10 million as ransom for his release.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums contacted their victim’s family and the church authorities via telephone calls, yesterday.

Pastor Udoneke was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday in his residence located within the church premises, while he was preparing for women fellowship meeting that holds every Monday.

A source close to Pastor Udoneke’s immediate family, who did not want his name mentioned, told Vanguard that the kidnappers made contact with the family and elders of the church yesterday, to make known their demands.

The source said: “I was told that the kidnappers of Pastor Udoneke contacted his family members early hours of today (yesterday) and elders of his church, demanding N10 million ransom for his release.

“I learned that his family members offered the kidnappers N100,000. They rejected it, insisting that they will not release him unless N10 million is paid to them.”

However, newsmen were unable to reach the authorities of the church for comments on the matter.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko MacDon, said the command will not rest on its oars until the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.