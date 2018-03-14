Keystone Bank holds Career Insight Day for undergraduates

Fastest growing financial institution in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, is set to hold a seminar tagged ‘Keystone Bank Career Insight Day’ for young Nigerian undergraduates with a future career in banking.



The programme is part of the lender’s commitment to continually build skills and expand knowledge base of persons with keen interest in pursuing a career in the financial sector.

The one-day conference which is the maiden edition is billed to hold on Wednesday 28th March, 2018 at the Keystone Bank Learning Academy located at Plot 1397, Tiamiyu Savage street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the event, banking professionals will take participants (who should at least be in their third year) through series of discussions into what life in a commercial bank is really like and also gain unique exposure to a career in banking operations. The discussions will include both classroom and on-the-job training, team building exercises and networking.

Speaking about the initiative, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said: “This programme is in line with Keystone Bank’s CSR commitment to empower Nigerian youths.”

“The platform will create an opportunity for young undergraduates in tertiary institutions to be impacted by professionals towards a successful career.”

“As a financial institution, we understand the role of the youth in building a robust economy and the growth of the nation. They are the leaders of tomorrow, so, we believe in catching them young”. He stated.

On how to participate in the programme, the bank said: “Interested applicants on track for a second-class degree (or higher) with a keen interest in pursuing a career within a financial institution, are to write a minimum of 250-word essay on why they should be selected for this opportunity, containing personal information, school and year of study, course detail and any relevant work experience acquired thus far. The essay should be designed to impress us and forwarded to corpcom@keystonebankng.com”.