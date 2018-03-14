Kenya, Ghana seek collaboration with Visionscape on waste mgt, electricity generation

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—AUTHORITIES in Ghana and Kenya are seeking collaboration with the Visionscape Group to handle their waste management and electricity generation.

According to a source, a series of meetings have already been held between a high profile delegation from Ghana, led by the country’s Minister for Environment and the Visionscape team in Lagos and Dubai.

‘’The Ghanaian delegation was impressed by the global pedigree of Visionscape and would like the company to provide an end to end solution in the management of their waste,’’ the source said.

Although Visionscape officials would not officially confirm this, the source said ‘’Visionscape and Ghana have signed an agreement on waste management.’’

It was further gathered that a presentation was also made on behalf of Visionscape by a company identified as GIL Capital to the governor of Nairobi City County in Kenya.

The source added: ‘’ The governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, was so impressed with the presentation that he wrote a letter to Visionscape inviting the organisation to make a detailed presentation on the prospective waste management approach that could assist his County to have a one-stop shop management solution.”