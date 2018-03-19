Katsina Govt committed to agricultural mechanization – DG Media

The Director-General, Katsina Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Muazzam says Katsina State government remains committed to agricultural mechanization to ease farming activities in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Katsina, the DG Media said the state government has already procured 225 latest model tractors from an Indian firm, Springfield Agro Ltd.

He said the tractors will be distributed to farmers through the Tractors Owners Association to enhance the farmers productivity.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam said already, over five dams across the state were under rehabilitation to facilitate dry season farming which will boost agricultural productivity.

He said the state government also supports farmers in the production of staple foods like rice, maize, wheat, millet, sorghum and guinea corn through the provision of fertilizer at subsidized rates and extension services to farmers.