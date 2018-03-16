Kanu begins ‘Healthy Lifestyle’ campaign for women

Amara Kanu, fitness coach and wife of ex-football superstar Kanu Nwankwo, is set to begin a ‘Healthy Lifestyle’ forum for women.

The 31-year healthy living expert and author, disclosed this on her IG page, adding that the initiative was to equip women to better balance their roles as wives, mothers and builders.

“Women are celebrated this month of the International Women’s Day, and I like to celebrate them because they are so strong, and share my experience as a fitness and wellness coach with them.

“As a woman, I know the changes that the body, mind and self-confidence can go through due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances, emotions, and oh yes, the constant cravings we all encounter.

“If you don’t think your anxiety, depression, sadness and stress impact your physical health, think again.

“All of these emotions trigger chemical reactions in your body, which can lead to inflammation and a weakened immune system,” she said.

According to the fitness enthusiast, the wellness sensitisation forum, tagged “An Afternoon with Amara Kanu”, will begin on March 18 in Central London in the UK.

She added that it was also scheduled to hold on April 6 and 15 in Lagos and Abuja and thereafter proceed to other cities.

She said the initiative was to expose people, especially women, to the healthy living lifestyle, and share her experiences about how she remained positive and healthy while balancing being a wife and a mother of three.

Newsmen recall that Kanu released a fitness book, “Healthy Living with Amara Kanu’’ in 2017, which has been well-received as it guides people of all ages and gender on how to maintain a total healthy lifestyle daily.

NAN