Kano Specialist Hospital wears new look courtesy LG Electronics

By Chioma Obinna

To ensure that patients are treated in a conducive environment, LG Electronics, has given a face lift to Murtala Mohammed Specialist hospital Kano with a donation of units of all New Gencool Inverter Air Conditioners, Jet Cool Air Conditioners as well as Treated Mosquito Nets to the hospital.

The company had embarked on the gesture in order to enhance health care delivery services in Nigeria.

During a visit, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru said the donated items are expected to meet the needs of the health institution in their mission to provide people in the community with excellent health care services.

“We believe that the Air Conditioning units as well as the other items we are donating today will improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide the enabling environment for the patients.”

Representing Fouani Nigeria Ltd., the Kano Regional Manager, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Abbas Ghamloush noted that the visit which was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility activities was aimed at reaching out to health institutions in the country.

“It is our firm belief that the items we are donating today will go a long way to empower this health facility as well as the people of this community in their quest to enjoy sound health by empowering the hospital staff to do their jobs more efficiently”.

Responding, Chief Medical Director, Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, Dr. Nura Idris who received the items on behalf of the hospital, noted: “We are proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed Air Conditioning units and the treated mosquito nets. We appreciate LG Electronics generosity and good will to our hospital, which is clearly demonstrated by this donation.

“By donating these innovative electronic products, LG Electronics through this event has shown itself to be a brand that truly believes in the health sector.

The donation is coming at a time the hospital is looking in the direction of up scaling its present infrastructure to a world class standard.

He cited cases, where surgical procedure could not take place due to the hot weather condition and the absence of a working air conditioner in the theatre room at the time.