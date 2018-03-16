Kano Pillars not built around any player, says coach Ibrahim Musa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Although Junior Lokosa seems to be bearing the burden of finding the net alone at the moment, Coach Ibrahim Musa will not agree that his team is a one-man team.

Lokosa leads the NPFL goal scoring chart with 10 goals from 11 appearances. His absence was evident when Yobe Desert Stars fell the mighty Pillars 2-0 in a week 12 clash; a defeat that now leaves a section wondering if the team can hold hold its own on a day Lokosa fails to come to the party.

This notion according to Musa is not a true represntation of how Pillars have been set up to play this season.

“We didn’t lose because of Lokosa’s absence. I didn’t build my team on any individual. If you remember during CHAN, we had three players in Rabiu Ali, Ifeanyi (Nweke) and Stephen Eze with the Nigerian team yet we got good results. Even when we lost our defender Udoji to death we played well in our subsequent matches, so it is not about Lokosa, but it was just an off-day for the team against Yobe Stars,” Musa explained.

He will now hope that even as Lokosa returns for their next game against Niger Tornadoes on Monday, other members of the team will put up performances that will convert unbelievers.

The Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes game will take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.