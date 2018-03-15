Itsekiri group commend Buhari over appointment of Dokubo

By Gab Ejuwa

WARRI—A group, Itsekiri National Development Initiative, INDI, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Professor Charles Dokubo as the Special Adviser to the President/Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

In a statement by Dennis Mene, Chairman INDI described the appointment as well deserved, having served in various capacities nationally and internationally, adding “We strongly believe that Prof Dokubo’s expertise will be brought to bear in the implementation of the presidential amnesty programme for ex- agitators of the Niger Delta region.

“We will support the new amnesty coordinator and want him to ensure equity and fairness in the discharge of his duties.

“We task him on the prompt deployment of beneficiaries to schools, training centres and welfare package of ex-agitators for sustained peace in the region.”