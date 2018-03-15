Breaking News
Itsekiri group commend Buhari over appointment of Dokubo

By Gab Ejuwa
WARRI—A group, Itsekiri National Development Initiative,  INDI,  has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Professor Charles  Dokubo  as the Special Adviser to the President/Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Professor Charles Dokubo

In a statement by Dennis Mene, Chairman INDI described the appointment as well deserved,  having served in various capacities nationally and internationally, adding “We  strongly believe that Prof Dokubo’s expertise will be brought to bear in the implementation of the presidential amnesty programme for ex- agitators of the Niger Delta region.

“We will support the new amnesty coordinator and want him to ensure equity and fairness in the discharge of his duties.

“We task him on the prompt deployment of beneficiaries to schools, training centres and welfare package of ex-agitators for sustained peace in the region.”


