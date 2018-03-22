Investors urge Amosun to focus devt on industrial cluster areas

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Speakers at the just-concluded 2018 Ogun Investors Forum have urged the state government to encourage private investment in infrastructural development and review introduction of new taxes in the state.

The speakers’ views were contained in the communique issued and presented by the State Head of Service, Abayomi Sobande at the second day of the forum, submitting that private investment must be encouraged through infrastructural development.

Investors and industrialists challenged Governor Amosun to focus his developmental stride on industrial cluster areas of the state.

Most of the industrialists, who spoke at different sessions of the two-day programme, expressed reservations at the state of roads in industrial areas especially the Atan-Agabara road.

The communiqué reads in part: “Ogun state’s giant leap in infrastructure was commended but also urged to continue in the development of key infrastructure with a focus on industrial cluster areas.”

The governor in his closing remarks shortly before the communique was read, said about N23 billion Naira was required to fix the road.

The Governor told the investors that the road had earlier been awarded at the cost of N14 billion before the contract was reviewed from an asphalt road to a concrete road.