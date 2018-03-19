INTELS donates N1.2bn ultramodern market to Onne community

By Bartholomew Madukwe

The management of Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited, has constructed and donated an ultramodern market to Onne community in Rivers State.

General Manager of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Silvano Bellinato, while speaking in Onne on Friday, said the ultramodern market was built at the cost of N1.2 billion. He said the facility was built as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, CSR.

According to him, the company’s CSR focuses on critical areas of intervention including creation of employment, empowerment and provision of development projects for host communities.

He said INTELS adopts an integrated participatory approach to its CSR and community development projects.

“At INTELS, our CSR is tailored to create an environment in which the host communities and the company become fundamentally interdependent, where understanding is mutual and commitment to growth and development total,” he said.

He said the company also provides scholarships and employment to indigent and physically-challenged students, in addition to instituting various empowerment programmes for youth and women.

Bellinato said no fewer than 66 physically-challenged persons have been granted scholarships by the company, adding that the scholarship scheme, which was set up in 2003, covers primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Some of the beneficiaries enjoyed the scholarship from primary school through to tertiary education, attaining professional qualifications in various fields of human endeavours. The beneficiaries also have the opportunity of working at INTELS after completing their education if they so desire.

The INTELS General Manager also said that more than 700 women have been trained and empowered by the company through its internationally acclaimed Women Empowerment Programme Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

He said WEPSS was established in 2013 with the vision of empowering 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring.

He said to ensure successful implementation of the WEPSS initiative, INTELS acquired and made available over 300 sewing and specialised machines and built a 5000-square metres garment manufacturing factory at the Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT), Onne, Rivers State, for the training.

Mr. Bellinato said the company remains resolute in enhancing the lives of people in its area of operation, and remains committed to the development of communities in the area.

INTELS Nigeria Limited has won several awards and commendation, at both national and international levels, for its exemplary community development and empowerment programmes.

Recently, the company was honoured by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) – an agency of government under the Federal Ministry of Transportation – for its outstanding contribution to the development of its host communities.

NSC conferred the “Most Outstanding Terminal Operator in Corporate Social Responsibility” award on INTELS.

Also, the Paramount Ruler of Onne Clan in Rivers State, King John Dennis Osaronu, recently commended the company, describing it as “a company Nigerians must be proud of”.

He said INTELS has provided roads, drainages, streetlights, medical services and several other amenities to the community. He also commended INTELS for empowering women and youth in the community.

INTELS Nigeria Limited developed and operates its major base within the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Rivers State.

The company is also a concessionaire to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); operating dedicated oil and gas terminals at the ports of Onne, Calabar and Warri.