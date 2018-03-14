Iniesta starts as Barcelona look to finish off Chelsea

Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta was passed fit to start their Champions League second leg at home to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Iniesta delivered a major boost to Barca by shaking off a hamstring injury while Ousmane Dembele was a surprise inclusion at the Camp Nou, following his excellent display against Malaga on Saturday.

Lionel Messi also returned after the Argentinian sat out last weekend’s game to attend the birth of his third child.

For Chelsea, Olivier Giroud was chosen up front ahead of both Alvaro Morata, who was named on the bench, and Eden Hazard, who looked set to take up his more familiar position off the left of attacking midfield.

Antonio Rudiger came into Chelsea’s back three. He had missed Saturday’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace with muscle fatigue.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, second leg between Barcelona and Chelsea (1-1 on aggregate) at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (kick-off 1945 GMT):

Barcelona (4-4-2):

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele Andres Iniesta (capt); Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Coach: Ernesto Valverde (ESP)

Chelsea (3-4-3):

Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard.

Coach: Antonio Conte (ITA)

Referee: Damir Skomina (SVN)