Ikpeazu reconciles Umuahia South political leaders

UMUAHIA—Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has lauded political leaders of Umuahia South Local Government of the state for adhering to his pleas for them to bury their political differences and come together as one family.

Speaking when he received stakeholders from the local government area who paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Umuahia, the governor said that greater achievements will be recorded in an atmosphere devoid of rancor.

“Now that you have come together, the sky will be the limit for Umuahia South.I want to assure you that I will be your ally. You should continue to hold together and I want you to continue in this trajectory and path.”

The governor lauded the leadership of Umuahia South for showing maturity and leading in that regard.

“I give God the glory for the maturity shown by the leadership. It is the spirit to attract political harmony and other incentives in a place.”

He promised to address the issues raised by the delegation especially the poor road network confronting the area.

To that end, he said that opening up of roads in Umuahia South was important in the development of the capital city.

“There cannot be any meaningful development in Umuahia, the capital city without opening up Umuahia South. We must ventilate and open up Umuahia South. Your demands are genuine and it is righteousness to do it”, he said.

Earlier, the executive chairman, Umuahia South LGA, Hon Obioma Ogbulafor said their visit was to tell the governor that Umuahia South LGA is now intact and together despite being in the eye of the storm lately.

He assured the governor that the local Government will deliver him for second term come 2019 as they have resolved that he is their consensus candidate in the forthcoming elections.

In their separate speeches, Chief Tony Ukasoanya, CSL Nwosu and the chairman, Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council, Eze J.C Onwuka extolled the people-oriented leadership of the Governor which has brought about genuine development in parts of the state and assured him that they will together ensure his re-election to office in 2019.

“You are not a governor that does projects on face book. We are happy with what you are doing and 2019 is not negotiable”, they assured.

They however appealed to him to address the issue of the Umuokpara ringroad, the abandoned Ngbarakuma-Umunwanwa-Achingale road by the (NDDC)as well as provision of pipe-borne water and thanked him for addressing the flooding at Ubakala.

The former member representing Ikwuano-Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Udo Ibeji moved a motion for the adoption of the Governor as the sole candidate of Umuahia South people for the 2019 governorship poll.

The delegation included former Federal Minister and former PDP National Chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, Barrister CSL Nwosu, Arc. Benson Ezem, Chief Emeka Inyama, Chief Tony Ezebuiro, Chief Tony Ukasoanya and the Executive Chairman of the local government, Obioma Bibi Ogbulafor.