Iduwini crisis: Group insists Gbigbi Is President

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—THE leadership crisis rocking Iduwini national youth body of Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, continued yesterday with leaders of some community youth groups insisting that Andrew Gbigbi is the President of the body.

In a statement yesterday in Warri, Delta State, President, Amatu I community, Mr. Endurance Ofe-Egberi said there was no factional leadership crisis in Iduwini national body, dismissing report of another president as misleading.

His words: “We, the undersigned Youth presidents of Amatu I, Aghoro I & II Bisangbene, Letugbene communities in Ekeremor council of Bayelsa State; Odimodi, Forcados and Izon-Borotu communities in Burutu council, Delta State, all of Iduwini Clan, wish to correct a misleading publication of March 7.

“There is no parallel leadership in Iduwini National Youth Movement.

“Andrew Gbigbi is the newly-elected youth leader of Iduwini National Youth Movement for Peace and Development.

“The fictitious claim that Iduwini youth leadership is in crisis is gross misinformation and misinterpretation, and Gbigbi is the authentic President.

“The tenure of the former executive expired on April 30, 2016.

“The position of Iduwini National Youth President was vacant for a period of one year and seven months, with the current leadership elected into power on November 1, 2017 for a single term of three years.”