A-Ibom Speaker laments domestic violence against minors, women

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke has decried the spate of domestic violence and abuse of minors and women in the country.

The Speaker stated this at the 2018 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Center for Gender Studies in conjunction with the Conference of University of Uyo Women’s Organisations, CUWO, held at the University of Uyo.

Luke who was represented by the member representing Mbo State Constituency in the state house of assembly, Mr Samuel Ufuo said: “It is better to educate women, because they are always attentive to the children. Politically, women are more faithful than men and I am not mincing words. They are more dependable ally, reliable and faithful. But our culture does not favour the women politically.

“Women who are coming up in politics should be encouraged. Women are the most vulnerable. Children and women are being abused and trafficked on daily basis and we need to find solution to this menace and give them their worth.”

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, UNIUYO, Prof. Enefiok Essien, while commending the organisers of event, stressed the important roles play by women at home and workplace, and urged them to always take pride in what they do.

The Vice Chancellor represented by the Deputy VC (Academic), Prof Inyang Udofot said: “Today, women and their achievements are being celebrated all over the world. So, allow yourself to feel important. You are the hands that rock the cradle and even in the story of salvation, women have always been there. Women contributions have been worthwhile and don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you are not important.”

In her lecture, wife of the Speaker, Dr. Uduak Luke, urged women to form a common ground, drop pettiness and pull her down syndrome to be able to make impact in the male dominated society.