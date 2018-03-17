Hushpuppi, Dabota Lawson spark dating rumour

By iyabo aina

Beauty queen/former billionaire wife, Dabota Lawson, and Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi have reportedly sparked online rumours as they might have more to their continued stay at Palazzo Versace Hotel, Dubai

The duo sparked dating rumour across social media , after a collage of photo of them taken at same location and at same time surfaced online.

Recall that these two popular acts have certain things in common, such as wealth, fame and love for luxury,so its no surprise they both could be an item.