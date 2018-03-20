Holders Wydad among top CAF Champions League seeds

CAF Champions League title-holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco are among the top seeds for the group-stage draw in Cairo on Wednesday.

Record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Etoile Sahel of Tunisia are the other top seeds.

The first mini-league fixtures are scheduled for May 4-6 and group winners and runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals of the premier African club competition.

Seeding

Pot 1: TP Mazembe (COD), Al Ahly (EGY), Etoile Sahel (TUN), Wydad Casablanca (MAR)

Pot 2: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Zesco Utd (ZAM), Esperance (TUN), Entente Setif (ALG)

Pot 3: Mouloudia Alger (ALG), Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA), Horoya (GUI), Mbabane Swallows (SWZ)

Pot 4: Primeiro Agosto (ANG), Township Rollers (BOT), Difaa el Jadida (MAR), Port (TOG)

Note: seeding based on Champions League results of clubs between 2013 and 2017