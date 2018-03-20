Herdsmen killings: Edo APC berates PDP over money gift to victims families

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, yesterday, said Governor Godwin Obaseki will not be distracted with what it described as the “Greek gift¨ being given to some families of victims of herdsmen killings in the state by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The party regretted that the PDP was politicizing “the pains the families of the victims are passing through,” adding that the people of the state know the sincerity of the Obaseki-led administration to check the excesses of herdsmen, therefore, would not allow the governor to be distracted by the ¨antics of the PDP.”

While the state secretary of APC, Lawrence Okah described the criticisms and actions of the chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, who donated N200,000 to one of the families of victim of herdsmen killings as shameful, a chieftain of the APC, Mr Washington Osifo, said Chief Orbih was seeking relevance with his actions.

According Okah,“this is not supposed to be a political matter because it has to do with the lives of our people. But it is shameful that the PDP is going about giving money to some victims that is a Greek gift. When did Orbih become a father Christmas? For us as a party we will remain focused to fulfil our promises to Edo people and that is what the governor is doing.”