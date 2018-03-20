Herdsmen kill pregnant woman

By Enyim Enyim, Onitsha

its not true ….Herdsmen Leadership

A pregnant young woman was found dead in an alleged resumed Fulani herdsmen attack on the people of Ayamelu Local Government in Anambra State.



The tragic incident was said to happened on Ezu bridge in the council area.

Narrating the ordeal on the floor of the Anambra State House of Assembly, the lawmaker representing the area, Mr. Uche Okafor said before the incident, two serving councilors in the local government had been kidnapped but were released with the intention of the governor and the commissioner of police in the state.

The South East Chairman of Myetti Association of Cattle dealers, Alhaji Idris Gidado described the killing of the pregnant woman as false.

He advised that people should always cross check their facts on such sensitive issue before making it public.

According to him, such matter if not properly handled could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Equally, he denied the allegation that it was the Fulani herdsmen that kidnapped the two councilors at Eze Bridge.

“I can not say we do not have miscreants but we are working with government and the Association to make sure we fish out any of them among us if any”.

According to the legislator the husband of the pregnant woman and the deceased were both kidnapped on their way to a hospital for the treatment of his wife.

He said when the suspected herdsmen could not get a reasonable amount of money from him, they gave him the beating of his life even when the late wife appealed passionately to them to have her husband to enable him take her to hospital.

“By the time they had finished beating the man mercilessly, turned to find his wife stone and resulting from bleeding.”

“These people are re-launching attack on us just like what happened at Nibo in Uzowani in Enugu State. This is how its and all of a sudden it will spread to other communities”.

Okafor appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to call on the Police Commissioner and other security in Anyamelu where the people now live in fear.