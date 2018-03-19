Herdsmen/farmers clash: NUJ urges Delta govt to avert full blown crisis

By Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council has urged the State Government to take urgent steps to synergize with security agencies to curb the menace of ravaging herdsmen to prevent it from degenerating into full blown crisis in the communities across the State.

The union, in a communique issued at the end of its monthly congress, lamented the incessant harassment and killings of farmers by herdsmen in the communities.

The communique signed by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe

“condemned the attitude of some security agents who wilfully molest members of the NUJ in the course of performing their legitimate duty.

“It explains that just as the security agents are constitutionally empowered to do their job that is how Journalists are also backed to carry out their assigned roles. Both parties should see themselves as partners in progress”.

The communique added: “Congress commended the Delta State Government for taking the bold step in re-awarding failed projects at the Asaba International Airport and the deplorable Maryam Babangida Way in Asaba to a competent contracting firm, Setraco and also thanked the State Government for its effort at finding lasting solution to the perennial flood in Asaba through the construction of deep drains and giving priority ntion to construction/ rehabilitation of major roads in Asaba capital territory.

“Congress equally appreciated the Delta State Government for linking Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba to the 330 KVA Line which has made public electricity supply to the outfit stable and invariably put an end to epileptic broadcast of programmes to the viewing and listening public.

“Congress however implores the Delta State Government to explain the current situation of Delta Line Transport Company since it was concessioned to God Is Good Motors with a view to highlighting how much value has been added to the company.”