Heartland coach begs players after MFM drubbing

Heartland manager, Ramson Madu has come out straight to apologise to his wards for his unguided outburst after the top-flight massive loss to Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC.

The Naze Millionaires were beaten thoroughly 0-3 by the Olukoya Boys in NPFL matchday 12 clash last Sunday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Worried by the spate of losses and poor performances of his wards the gaffer pointedly accused his players of sabotage aimed at getting rid of him from the plum job.. Sunday.

“I did not really mean my outburst to be understood exactly as the words filtered out of my mouth.

“I wanted the harsh words to be a rude challenge or wakeup call on the players perhaps.