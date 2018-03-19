Gun Running: Kogi Gov, Police set to implicate me, Melaye cries out

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE fight between governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West, has taken another dimension, as the Senator Monday alleged that the governor and the state’s Police Command may have perfected plans to have him arrested over trump-up charges on gun running.

According to Melaye, one of such plans would be that the governor will organise a press briefing by the state Police Commissioner any moment from Monday in Lokoja where a notorious criminal by the name Osama will be paraded.

In Melaye’s WhatsApp post, Osama will thereafter name Melaye in front of the cameras as a gun supplier.

The statement said, “Given the faulty premise of recalling Senator Dino Melaye, they have realised that the exercise may fail and all attempts to have him arrested is not yielding fruits, hence they want to frame him up on gun running so that he will lose public sympathy which he enjoys now.”

On why Melaye is being framed up, it said that said Governor Bello was “seriously” infuriated by the lawmaker’s recent comment on the floor of the Senate regarding the importation of military camouflage, boots and others by the governor.

“For daring to expose the governor on the importation of these dangerous items like military wares, they said he must face the music this time at all costs because the governor is seriously angry. So, a criminal in detention will be paraded to mention his name as a gun supplier. But I think this is laughable because the Senator is well known to all.”