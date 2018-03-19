Group lauds Tidi, Onoyake for keying into Okowa’s SMART agenda

By Etop Ekanem

AN Urhobo pressure group, Urhobo Youth Employment Initiative, UYEI, in Delta State has commended Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of the state, Mr Michael Tidi, and his counterpart in Uvwie, Ransom Onoyake, for “immediately swinging into action to restore the twin cities of Effurun-Warri to their lost glory in line with the SMART agenda of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.”

In a statement, yesterday, in Effurun, the group through its convener, Francis Onokpasa, bemoaned what it described as “the rot and economic slump our beloved twin cities of Effurun-Warri have been suffering for quite some time now.”

It lauded steps taken by both chairmen to sanitise the physical environment of Effurun-Warri and their efforts to improve security in Delta’s commercial city.

“We urge the chairmen to pool ideas and resources together, as we have observed their vigorous and energetic disposition to governance, as young performers representing positive role models for the youths,” he said.