Group lauds Oyedepo for scholarships to agric students

An advocacy group, the YES Movement, on Friday lauded Dr David Oyedepo, Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu Aran, Kwara, for offering scholarships to encourage youths to embrace agricultural sciences.

The Coordinator of the movement, Mr Lanre Ijaola, said the university was giving students who desired to study agriculture or agriculture-related courses would benefit from the additional incentives.

“The future now looks better for agriculture students who intend to study crop science, animal science, extension and rural development, agricultural economics, aquaculture and horticulture for free.

“We appreciate Dr Oyedepo for his philanthropic efforts to Nigerian youths for awarding the highest scholarships to students,’’ Ijaola said in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said this was to further co-opt youths to take to agricultural studies and re-position them for better self-reliance and economic development for the overall benefit of country’s economy.

Ijaola said the move was in line with President Muhammad Buhari’s drive for economic diversification and “we eat what we produce and produce what we eat’’ slogan.

The group also appealed to Nigerians seeking admission into tertiary institutions to take advantage of the opportunity.

NAN