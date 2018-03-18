Group honours female ministers, calls for support in politics

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The need to honour women for greater impact in all spheres of human endeavour formed the focus for Women of Faith in Leadership USA Award and dinner night organised by Independent International Female Ministers (IIFM) recently in Lagos.

The event that attracted female ministers across Africa and USA, with president of IIFM, Bishop Priscilla Otuya as host; Mrs. Vera Anyagafu of Vanguard Media Limited as co-host; Rev. Dr. Ama Owusu, Brampton, Canada, and chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South-West, Archbishop (Prof.) Magnus Atilade among several dignitar-ies in attendance.

At the event themed, “Celebra-ting Africa’s Heroines of Faith,” powered by Mothers of the Nation, Bishop Otuya stressed the need to always encourage women in faith and reassure them that there was hope for them not to be relegated to the background.

Her words: “It is a day to honour women, to make us realize that we have the right things to move this nation forward. It is also to make us feel loved, realise our potentials as change agents in all spheres of life.“

The female minister of God who frowned at the pull-down-syndrome inherent among some women called for su-pport of all well meaning in-dividuals and men of God to encourage women in the pursuit of their dreams be it ministerial or partisan politics.

“I want to condemn the attitude of tarnishing the image of fellow women, especially among the Body of Christ. The pull-down-syndrome is prevalent among women in most African count-ries mostly out of envy.

“Now, we want to make women understand that if we work in unity and support one another, we can do great things. We want to reverse the trend.

“We are also calling on reputa-ble men in the country to support women to rise to the top so that the vision of moving the nation forward, which is part of the ministry’s agenda, can be achieved,” the bishop said.

On his part, Prof. Atilade, implored Nigerian women to be active in partisan politics, adding that the country will be great if people of conscience handled affairs.

“Women can bring about the change we desire. However, most of them have not been given a chance because they are waiting to be invited. My message to them is that they should rise and take up their destiny, rather than wait to be invited,” Atilade urged.