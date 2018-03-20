Group faults Dokubo’s appointment as amnesty boss

By Onozure Dania

The Adaka Boro Freedom Fighters, a group of former agitators in the Niger Delta region has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to back-pedal on the appointment of Professor Charles Dokubo as the new Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme.

A statement by the group’s spokesman, Mr. Kingsley Opukiri, said Dokubo, like his predecessor, will not contribute any meaningful thing to the peace and development of the region.

It read in part: “The appointment of Dokubo as the new Adviser on the Amnesty Programme represents a bad omen for the fragile peace in the Niger Delta. The Paul Boroh experience has proved that many of these so-called technocrats in peace building and conflict resolution end up becoming threats to peace and stability in the region.

“We call on President Buhari to immediately replace Dokubo with a young and vibrant person who understands the Niger Delta region to coordinate the programme, as failure to do so will be regarded as a call for renewed agitations in the region.

“We are also warning against the appointment of Mr. Kesiana Mowarin as the Head of Reintegration Department in the Amnesty Programme, because of his negative antecedents and as he had repeatedly worked against the interest of the Niger Delta people.”