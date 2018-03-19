Group charges African youths to participate actively in politics

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

The Executive Director of Youngstars Development Initiative, Mr. Kingsley Bangwell, has urged African youths to participate and support the elected representatives and government institutions to hold public servants accountable, sustain the efficiency of governments and enhance citizens-government collaboration in Africa.

The Executive Director of Youngstars Development Initiative said this at the last day of a 10-day Canvassity Pan African Youth Democracy 2018 Fellowship in Lagos.

In his words, “The fellowship is to increase youth capacity to effectively enable them advocate for accountability, efficiency and good governance in their local communities, states and countries. What we want young people to take away from the project is that we can’t just seat back and say government is not working.

“We need to engage the systems, visit government agencies and the local government at the state and federal levels, and find out what those agencies and institutions are doing, look for gaps and support in terms of ideas and support.”

The fellowship held in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy, NED, Washington, and attended by youths from 17 African countries, including Nigeria, enabled fellows to create and implement their projects for six months that will support the government to increase good governance.

Bangwell “We want to inculcate leadership skills in our youths in order to identify problems in public services, create solutions and implement the projects. We hope that these youths will get into different leadership positions and assist in the democratization of their governance.”