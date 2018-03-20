Group begs Okorodudu to run for Senate

By Jeremiah Urowayino

WARRI—A group, Southern Progressive Movement, SPM, has appealed to Air Vice Marshal Terry Tsola Okorodudu (retd), to contest the Delta South Senatorial seat in the 2019 general election, noting that his experience in the military will help drive the senatorial district forward.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Mr. Ololo Biben said “we cannot continue to play with the future of our people, it is time we sent serious minded people represent us at all levels of government.

“Your track record in the military is in the public domain and we believe in your capacity to represent the senatorial district fairly because of your training.

“We frownd at some of those parading themselves for senatorial district seat because they had held positions in the state without meaning for contribution.”