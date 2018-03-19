Group advocates life imprisonment for corrupt politicians

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice, CRJ, yesterday, said life jail punishment is suitable for any corrupt politician in the country.

This was the message as delivered by the Chairman, CRJ, Mr. Kenneth Obi, during their Social Justice Procession in Owerri.

To archive this, Obi pleaded with the Senate, to propagate a law to that effect.

He said: “I believe strongly in the law of cause and effect. To build a new Nigeria, it all lies in our hands, all hands need to be on deck.

“A new Nigeria is possible but that can never be achieved with mere wishing and saying, we all need to work for her greatness. It is jointed efforts.”

He went further to say: “from my point of view, a new Nigeria can only be possible until Nigeria can produce a selfless leaders, we cannot reach anywhere.

“Until our beloved Senate can enact laws that will send corrupt politicians to life jail impudence will always be the order of the day.

“Everyone needs to to say no to bribery and corruption. The law never give bribe and never take bribe, should be upheld.

“Until we stop being pessimistic and believe strongly in one minds, that a new Nigeria is possible, our efforts will always be neglected with unbelief.”