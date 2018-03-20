Governor’s wife distributes 1,000 goats, 500 sewing machines to women in Zamfara

Mafara (Zamfara) – Zamfara Governor’s wife, Hajiya Asmau Abdulaziz, on Monday distributed 1,000 goats and 500 sewing machines to women in Talata-Mafara and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.



Speaking at the occasion in Mafara, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, Abdulaziz advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the animals and machines to uplift their standard of living.

She said the goats were donated by Rep. Lawal Hassan, member representing Talata-Mafara and Anka federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity given to them, saying that the state government would not relent in its effort to improve the lives of rural women.

Abdulaziz was accompanied by Hajiya Ige Lawal, wife of the donor and Hajiya Bilikisu Bungudu, Commissioner for Women Affairs.

Others include Hajiya Jummai Wakili, APC Woman Leader and Hajiya Binta Rikiji, Wife of the Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly. (NAN)